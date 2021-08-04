Sydney McLaughlin Wins Olympic Gold in the Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles
Shattering her own world record, Sydney McLaughlin stole the show with a winning performance in the women’s 400-meter hurdles on Wednesday at the Tokyo Games. The 21-year-old American hurdler ran 51.46, beating 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad to earn Olympic gold five years after representing Team USA as a teenager in Rio. Muhammad made a big push to the front in the beginning of the race and was still in front after the final hurdle, but she couldn’t match McLaughlin’s closing speed. Muhammad finished in 51.58, faster than the previous world record, to take the silver medal for Team USA. Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third in 52.03 for bronze.www.runnersworld.com
