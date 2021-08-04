Cancel
MLB

Red Sox prospect Kutter Crawford dominates, Yairo Muñoz extends hitting streak to 25 in WooSox win over SWB

By Matt Vautour
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Yairo Muñoz’s stretched his hitting streak to 25 games and pitcher Kutter Crawford gave Red Sox management something to be excited about as the Worcester Red Sox beat the Scranton Wikes-Barre RailRiders, 7-2, Tuesday in Moosic, Pennsylvania. Muñoz singled to left leading off the fourth inning to extend his streak....

