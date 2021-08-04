Red Sox prospect Kutter Crawford dominates, Yairo Muñoz extends hitting streak to 25 in WooSox win over SWB

Worcester W 7-2 Yairo Muñoz, 3B: 2-6 Kutter Crawford (SP; W): 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 9 K (87 pitches) Zack Kelly (H): 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K (38 pitches) Crawford has been one of the bigger surprise stories on the farm this year, coming back from Tommy John stronger than most expected, especially considering many saw an eventual reliever coming into this season. That could still be true, but he’s making it hard not to buy in at least a little as he just keeps performing even after a promotion. This was his second start in Worcester, with his first including nine hits against him, though by all accounts it was mostly on weak contact. But this was a much more convincing performance. His three walks were the most he’s thrown in a start all season, but it’ll play when you only give up one hit. It’s unlikely he’ll be called upon this year at the major-league level, but he’s putting himself in the conversation for 2022 and making himself a potentially fascinating Rule 5 case. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, led the way at the plate. He’s also a recently promoted player, and this was his first homer at Triple-A.