Last week, I opened the mailbag requests by noting that the Yankees had put themselves on the cusp of the playoff race. Technically, they’re still in that spot, but only for the weakest option possible — the second wild card. The division race and the rest of the pack separated themselves from the Yanks again after a disaster of a trip up to Boston. Now a matchup at another house of horror in Tampa is realistically all that remains for this team to make a statement before the window to make adjustments is gone, but it’s going to be hard to ignore the rest of the season regardless of the next three games.