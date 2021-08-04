Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox drop season-high 5th-straight game, fall to Tigers 4-2

By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Garrett Richards (6-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPtMO_0bH21KYe00
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera hits a solo home run in the second inning. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time.

The Red Sox have lost a season-high five straight games, including an 0-4 start to a 10-game road trip.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings.

Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.

Garrett Richards (6-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the first, thanks to two defensive mistakes by the Tigers. With two out, Xander Bogaerts hit a grounder to third that Jeimer Candelario juggled before throwing widely to first. J.D. Martinez followed with a single to right, and Bogaerts scored easily when Robbie Grossman couldn’t pick the ball up cleanly.

Hunter Renfroe led off the second with his 17th homer of the year, and Cabrera did the same thing in the bottom of the inning.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Richards struck out Eric Haase, but Harold Castro hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-2.

Boston had two on with two out in the fifth when Kyle Funkhouser (5-1) replaced Peralta and struck out Alex Verdugo.

Akil Baddoo gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead with an RBI double in the fifth, ending Richards’ night.

Grossman’s RBI single put the Tigers ahead 4-2 in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Red Sox placed closer Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list after he began to show virus-like symptoms on Tuesday. Barnes is isolating at the team hotel while awaiting tests results. Boston filled his roster spot with utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, who had been out since July 13 with a right hamstring strain.

ACCELERATING TOWARD HISTORY

Cabrera is hitting .406 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 10 games. He needs 56 hits in Detroit’s final 53 games to reach 3,000 this season.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Wily Peralta
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers 4 2#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The batting change that may have saved Miguel Cabrera

Since the all-star break, Miguel Cabrera made a change that may have saved his future with the Detroit Tigers. It is has been tough to watch Miguel Cabrera age. Once upon a time, we watched other big-bodied unicorns like David Ortiz age gracefully into their late-30’s; continuing to provide production for a competitive club. The hope was that Miguel Cabrera could do the same for the Detroit Tigers for a team that would presumably get competitive again toward the end of his immovable contract.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers set out to spoil Boston Red Sox first-place finish

Nobody likes a spoilsport unless you’re the Detroit Tigers. Everybody is familiar with the age-old phrase, but the Detroit Tigers need to fully embrace the spoiler role if they want to further solidify the team as a surprising competitor. The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Boston Red Sox...

Comments / 0

Community Policy