Man pleads guilty to sexual assault
Aug. 3—An Austin man who sexually assaulted a group home staff member has pleaded guilty to felony attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion. Sean Michael Minor, 22, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement reached on Monday in Mower County District Court. As part of that plea, charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct — fear great bodily harm, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct — fear great bodily harm, and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion, all felonies, will be dismissed at the sentencing.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0