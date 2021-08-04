Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

The Skelton brothers have been missing since Thanksgiving Day 2010 and their father, the man responsible for their disappearance, may soon be free. It's hard to believe that it has been so long since three Michigan brothers were last seen. Even more unbelievable is their father was the last known person to be with Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton. John Russell Skelton was sentenced in 2011 to 10-15 years in prison on three counts of unlawful imprisonment in the disappearance of his three sons. Last year John was up for parole and it was denied.