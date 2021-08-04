Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

By Mike Stoll, Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
tribuneledgernews.com
 1 day ago

Aug. 3—An Austin man who sexually assaulted a group home staff member has pleaded guilty to felony attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion. Sean Michael Minor, 22, pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement reached on Monday in Mower County District Court. As part of that plea, charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct — fear great bodily harm, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct — fear great bodily harm, and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion, all felonies, will be dismissed at the sentencing.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Wanted for Kidnapping Accused by Ex of Attempted Jailhouse Assassination

Actress Zoe McLellan is wanted for the alleged kidnapping of her son, and her ex-husband claims that she has other crimes to answer for. According to a report by Radar Online, McLellan — best known for playing Agent Meredith Brody on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans — is still at large since an arrest warrant was issued for her in May. Her ex-husband Jean-Pierre "J.P." Gillain claims that her arrest will clear his name of the allegations she made against him last year.
Public SafetyPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Man Responsible for the Disappearance of His Three Sons Up for Parole

The Skelton brothers have been missing since Thanksgiving Day 2010 and their father, the man responsible for their disappearance, may soon be free. It's hard to believe that it has been so long since three Michigan brothers were last seen. Even more unbelievable is their father was the last known person to be with Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton. John Russell Skelton was sentenced in 2011 to 10-15 years in prison on three counts of unlawful imprisonment in the disappearance of his three sons. Last year John was up for parole and it was denied.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'I woke up and just had blood on my mind': Milwaukee man, 44, is jailed for 205 years after shooting dead FIVE family members in massacre at their home - after telling court he committed 'the ultimate sin'

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family in a massacre that shocked the nation. Christopher Stokes, 44, plead guilty to the horrific crimes, which he carried out without explanation in April of last year. On Tuesday, Stokes spoke...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Man Tosses 2-Month-Old Daughter At Cop While Trying To Flee, Gets Jailed

A man in Singapore has been jailed for throwing his 2-month-old daughter at a cop while trying to escape capture. The unidentified 40-year-old man was sentenced to 17 months in jail Monday after he pleaded guilty to charges of endangering the safety of a child. The incident happened last year, The Straits Times reported.
ReligionPosted by
Oxygen

After Allegedly Stalking Her Pastor, Woman Admits She Murdered Friend Years Ago

Clara Rector credited her Christian faith for giving her the strength to conquer drug addiction. “I believe that Jesus died on the cross for the redemption of all people, even me,” she wrote on her blog, The Kansas City Star reported in 2013. But while she successfully got off drugs, she eventually ended up in prison for the murder of Tommy Hope.
Relationship AdviceComplex

Groom Arrested on Wedding Night After Suspicion of Bride Having Affair Leads to Shooting

A man was arrested on his wedding night after allegedly shooting and injuring two people on an interstate in Louisiana. Sheriff Mike Tregre of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office told L’Observateur reporter Brooke Robichaux that his office was working with state law enforcement as part of a multi-agency response to a traffic accident late Saturday night. At 11:08 p.m. local time, Tregre said, his office received the first report of a shooting having occurred amid the backed-up traffic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy