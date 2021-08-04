Game of Thrones Star Breaks Down Emotional Toll the Series Took on Him
Not long after the Emmy-winning, game-changing drama Game of Thrones came to a conclusion, reports that star Kit Harington had checked into "wellness retreat" began to make their way online. Speaking in a new, and candid, interview with the SiriusXM TV series, The Jess Cagle Show, about what he did after the HBO series concluded. Harington spoke about his "mental health difficulties" after the series and while it was wrapping up, revealing that his time on the show made him need a break at that was all stemming from the show itself and the content within it that he was around for almost a decade.comicbook.com
Comments / 1