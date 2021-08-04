Game of Thrones Star Breaks Down Emotional Toll the Series Took on Him

It’s amazing what fans will and won’t accept as necessary when it comes to various TV shows and movies. Some of the material that people might think that fans would rail against goes largely unnoticed, while other matters that one might not think would be given as much attention are enough to spark the anger of the fans in a very meaningful way. Game of Thrones was never shy about the content it would show since just about everything appeared to be fair game. From the brutal beheadings to the simulated rape the fans had plenty to say about a FICTIONAL show when it came to what they would and wouldn’t accept. But it would appear that there’s one scene that fans would have never filmed had they been in control. Go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief that fans don’t get to control what happens in a show or a movie since the utter chaos that would ensue would be a living nightmare. But there were several scenes that people had a problem with, with a few of them having to do with assaulting women throughout the course of the show.