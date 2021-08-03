Hate crime charges sought against Richmond man

(Cold Spring MN-) The members of a Cold Spring family want a Richmond man charged with a hate crime after he crashed his car into the family's home July 24th. The bi-racial Robinson Family claims the man had been harassing them for a period of time prior to the incident, and a teddy bear was found hanging by a noose inside the man's vehicle. Attorney General Keith Ellison told The St. Cloud Times Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall is still considering further charges against the man, who is still in the Stearns County Jail. Ellison says his office will assist Stearns County in the prosecution if asked.