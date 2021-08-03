Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, MN

Hate crime charges sought against Richmond man

By St. Cloud Times/JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cold Spring MN-) The members of a Cold Spring family want a Richmond man charged with a hate crime after he crashed his car into the family's home July 24th. The bi-racial Robinson Family claims the man had been harassing them for a period of time prior to the incident, and a teddy bear was found hanging by a noose inside the man's vehicle. Attorney General Keith Ellison told The St. Cloud Times Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall is still considering further charges against the man, who is still in the Stearns County Jail. Ellison says his office will assist Stearns County in the prosecution if asked.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Richmond, MN
Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#County Attorney#Cold Spring Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy