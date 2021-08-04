Cancel
New York City, NY

Hannity slams New York City's vaccine passport protocol

By Jen Golotko
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Sean Hannity blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine passport mandate in indoor spaces Tuesday on "Hannity," saying the new rule disproportionately affects African Americans. "Anyone that wants to dine indoors, or go to the gym or do pretty much anything inside, you will need...

U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Why the press wants Cuomo, their onetime shining knight, to resign

The media establishment, which once adored Andrew Cuomo, is telling him it’s time to go. From major news organizations to liberal commentators, there is a remarkable unanimity of opinion that the governor must resign — a solidarity that mirrored last year’s consensus that Cuomo was a hero of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Conflict is the media's vaccine against loneliness

Remember the good old days when the press could crap all over the unvaccinated?. John Berman: this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated// if the unvaccinated are not to blame, who is?"// Bill de Blasio: the anti-vaxxers are criminal at this point // they are taking away the future of this country. // Joe Scarborough: it’s all, ‘I have a right to infect my house, to infect my community, to kill everybody // Gavin Newsom: "it’s like drunk drivers, you don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life // Chris Cuomo: part of the metric here is ignorance, but part of it is also arrogance, this misplaced sense of righteous indignation, and resistance that they believe is a false manifestation of freedom // Don Lemon: all these people are saying, "I don’t want to put this stuff in my body" — they’re out drinking on the weekend and putting other substances in their bodies that’s way worse for them than a vaccine. So, come on. Let’s be real.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

The Republican strategy to sabotage Biden's vaccine rollout is backfiring

The right's strategy on COVID-19 vaccines, as planned and executed by the Republican Party and Fox News, was a simple as it was sinister: sabotage President Joe Biden's rollout by sacrificing the bodies of their own supporters. If they could convince enough of their people to avoid the vaccine, they could keep COVID-19 transmission rates high and garner headlines from easily duped mainstream outlets declaring things like "Biden falls short" or "Biden fails to contain the virus." For a brief moment in early July, it seemed the plan was working, with a series of headlines that seemingly blamed Biden, flatly ignoring the growing partisan divide on vaccine uptake.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on COVID mandates, spikes at the border

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. And this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington. Tonight, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as I...

