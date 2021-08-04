Hannity slams New York City's vaccine passport protocol

Remember the good old days when the press could crap all over the unvaccinated?. John Berman: this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated// if the unvaccinated are not to blame, who is?"// Bill de Blasio: the anti-vaxxers are criminal at this point // they are taking away the future of this country. // Joe Scarborough: it’s all, ‘I have a right to infect my house, to infect my community, to kill everybody // Gavin Newsom: "it’s like drunk drivers, you don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life // Chris Cuomo: part of the metric here is ignorance, but part of it is also arrogance, this misplaced sense of righteous indignation, and resistance that they believe is a false manifestation of freedom // Don Lemon: all these people are saying, "I don’t want to put this stuff in my body" — they’re out drinking on the weekend and putting other substances in their bodies that’s way worse for them than a vaccine. So, come on. Let’s be real.