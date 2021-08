CHICAGO – Luis Cessa received a call from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman around midnight Wednesday and was anxious to hear the urgent news. Cessa, a right-handed reliever, was headed to the Cincinnati Reds in a trade. It was bittersweet news. He wished he had a chance to say goodbye to his Yankees teammates, but he was needed in Chicago for the next Reds game, but he was excited for his new opportunity. So excited that it was hard to sleep afterward.