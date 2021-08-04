Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Full workload for Matthew Stafford; Ernest Jones and Nick Scott step up: 10 Observations from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. – Tuesday marked players' first day in pads at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, with quarterback Matthew Stafford logging a full workload despite a contusion on his right thumb and rookie linebacker Ernest Jones and third-year safety Nick Scott stepping up to make big plays for Los Angeles' defense.

www.therams.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Ernest Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Darrell Henderson#American Football#Woods#Ramsnfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLallfans.co

Todd Gurley’s possible reunion with Rams gets truth bomb from Sean McVay

With training camps across the NFL already hitting the start button, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to make a few changes, either with their game strategy or roster. One name that has been tossed around these days is Todd Gurley. The Atlanta Hawks running back played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Rams and a swift reunion could be in order.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position. By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and...
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

The Calculus of Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, and Nick Foles

Justin Fields entered Bears training camp wedged between Andy Dalton and Nick Foles on the Bears' quarterback depth chart. Talk about being the meat in a mediocrity sandwich. How on earth did Matt Nagy manage to parallel park Fields between Dalton and Foles? That's not a spot on the depth chart, it's a speck. Foles' DVOA in 2020 was -16.3%, Dalton's -16.7%. Nagy really threw his rookie quarterback into a tight window.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Rams Sign Third-Round LB Ernest Jones

The Los Angeles Rams have signed third-round LB Ernest Jones to a four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport. The Rams have now officially signed their entire 2021 class:. Round Player Pos. Note. 2 Tutu Atwell WR Signed. 3 Ernest Jones LB Signed. 4 Bobby Brown DT Signed. 4 Robert...
NFLNBC Sports

Rams agree to terms with Ernest Jones

With rookies about to report to training camp, the Rams have taken care of one piece of business. Third-round linebacker Ernest Jones has agreed to terms on his standard rookie deal, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Jones was an inside linebacker at South Carolina, where he played 26 career games....
NFLSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Rams’ Matthew Stafford looks for running backs to step up

NEWPORT BEACH >> Matthew Stafford reported Sunday for his first Rams training camp, ready to get started with a team boasting more talent and grander expectations than the quarterback ever enjoyed with the Lions. “It’s great,” Stafford said at the hotel where Rams players and coaches will be billeted during...
NFLwcn247.com

Stafford, fans creating more spirited training camp for Rams

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Rams held training camp behind closed doors last season, it started with the defense getting the better of the offense. It’s a much more even fight this year, and new quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to be the reason why, much to the delight of thousands of fans in attendance every day watching their lively practices.
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay react to Day 1 of 2021 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay each met with local media Wednesday following the first practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing safety Terrell Burgess' performance during practice (Donald), connecting with wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a big pass play (Stafford), having fans back at camp (McVay) and more.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Wacks thumb on helmet

Stafford hit his right thumb on a teammate's helmet during Monday's practice and was shut down from throwing for the rest of the day, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford got his thumb taped up shortly after the incident, and according to Rodrigue, he appeared to have a good grip on his helmet and a towel. Coach Sean McVay said after practice that he didn't have further details on the injury, but he believes his starting quarterback will be okay. Stafford's status will be worth monitoring moving forward.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Andrew Whitworth Gives High Praise to Matthew Stafford

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! Whitworth talks about handling training camp as a veteran heading into his 16th season in the NFL. Whitworth gives his early impressions of his new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and discusses what elements the veteran QB brings to his new roster. Plus, Whitworth breaks down why the team feels they're in excellent hands under the leadership of Sean McVay.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy