What Michael Jordan Would Change About The Last Dance If He Could

By Mack Rawden
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
The Last Dance is a tremendous documentary filled with some of basketball’s all-time great players and personalities, most prominently Michael Jordan. It’s also expertly put together with terrific pacing and a keen eye for entertaining moments. What it’s not, however, is a fully accurate representation of MJ’s last season with the Bulls. It gets the gist right, but it also glosses over some key moments and doesn’t give enough shine to several key players who made significant contributions including Luc Longley.

