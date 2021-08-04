What Michael Jordan Would Change About The Last Dance If He Could

We've found one of those haters LeBron James recently said hi to: Space Jam director Joe Pytka. The filmmaker behind the beloved 1996 film has long been against the idea of a follow-up, telling EW back in 2016 that "it's ridiculous to try and make a different movie out of it." Well, he has now seen James' Space Jam: A New Legacy, or at least tried to see it, as Pytka shared with TMZ that it took him five sittings to finish. Among his complaints were the "insignificant" soundtrack and that Bugs Bunny "looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long."