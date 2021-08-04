Syracuse Mets fall to Rochester Red Wings in series opener, 3-1

The Mets lost the second game of a three game series in Cincinatti on Tuesday night, 4-3. After Pete Alonso got the Mets started in the top off the first with a solo homer off of Reds’ starter Wade Miley, the Mets injury woes were passed down to Mets starter Robert Stock. Stock pitched just one inning before the Mets once again had to ask their bullpen to work extensively. The bullpen did its job, allowing just three runs when it could’ve been much worse, but the Mets multiple rally attempts came up just short as they lost the game.