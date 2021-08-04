Syracuse Mets fall to Rochester Red Wings in series opener, 3-1
Despite a great outing from Syracuse starting pitcher Vance Worley, the Rochester Red Wings beat the Syracuse Mets, 3-1, at Frontier Field in Rochester on Tuesday night in the series opener. Worley delivered seven innings, allowing only two runs and six hits while walking just one batter and striking out one. On the other side, Rochester starter Ben Braymer threw six innings of shutout baseball, allowing only two hits while walking four and striking out three.fingerlakes1.com
