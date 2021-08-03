Cancel
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Yet...

