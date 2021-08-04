Cancel
Environment

Seasonably warm temps with mostly sunny skies Wednesday

By Demetrius Ivory
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather. The slow warm-up continues, but some real heat and humidity could arrive this weekend. How hot could it get? Listen to Demetrius Ivory’s forecast in the video player above.

wgntv.com

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

Weather
Environment
