Prada Covers Its Signature Silhouettes in Crystals for Chinese Valentine's Day

The memory of the day I purchased my first big investment piece, a black, medium-sized Prada Saffiano Lux tote, definitely seems a little hazy these days, but I do remember what pushed me to finally take the plunge. I was working as an assistant fashion editor, writing about celebrity style — who wore what, why it worked, how to get the look, you know the drill — when I realized my own wardrobe was somewhat lacking. Nothing that I owned felt particularly special, and my closet was full of fast fashion finds that said more about fleeting trends than it did about my personal style. So, with a few extra dollars in my bank account, I scrolled on over to The Real Real, found a style I'd been eyeing for a while, and checked out before I could change my mind.