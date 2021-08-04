Prada Covers Its Signature Silhouettes in Crystals for Chinese Valentine's Day
Following the footsteps of CELINE, Fendi and Balenciaga, Prada has now released its very own Chinese Valentine’s Day/Qixi Festival (August 14) collection. The range consists of statement accessories and garments bedazzled with shiny crystals, which represent the arrival of a new season. Standout pieces include the iconic Prada Cleo bag covered with small gemstones, as well as the silver Brique bag. Elsewhere, the crystal-adorned top and dress come in a pale pink shade, while the loafers are available in black or silver. Take a closer look at the offerings above.hypebae.com
