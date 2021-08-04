Cancel
Designers & Collections

Prada Covers Its Signature Silhouettes in Crystals for Chinese Valentine's Day

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the footsteps of CELINE, Fendi and Balenciaga, Prada has now released its very own Chinese Valentine’s Day/Qixi Festival (August 14) collection. The range consists of statement accessories and garments bedazzled with shiny crystals, which represent the arrival of a new season. Standout pieces include the iconic Prada Cleo bag covered with small gemstones, as well as the silver Brique bag. Elsewhere, the crystal-adorned top and dress come in a pale pink shade, while the loafers are available in black or silver. Take a closer look at the offerings above.

#Silhouettes#Crystals#The Crystal#Chinese
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
China
Beauty & FashionVogue

8 Buzzy Brands Championed By Iris Law To Shop Now

Zeitgeisty “photo dumps” and experimental style turns are customary for Gen Z-ers like Iris Law. The 20-year-old’s Instagram is awash with bright colours: Cyberdog neons, blushed cheeks and rouge lipstick populate her lo-fi feed, comprising a kind of gallery wall of her everyday life. As a young fashion aficionado, she...
ApparelETOnline.com

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. ThirdLove's...
Apparelsandiegomagazine.com

These Locally Made Swimsuits Were Designed to Flatter Every Woman

The first garment I ever sewed was a pair of capri pants in middle school. One leg was red and one was black—yikes! I now design with a much more minimalist style in mind so my garments withstand passing fads and trends. Previously, I was a technical designer, working with factories and designers to make sure the fit and construction of garments were perfect. It had always been a dream of mine to start a clothing line. I even studied apparel design in college, where I designed and sewed a line of women’s swimwear and cover-ups for our senior fashion show.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus rocks a flannel shirt and contrasting chino pants in a biker-inspired photoshoot for Gucci... after becoming face of brand's fragrance campaign

She is known for her willingness to change up her style in her various promotional materials. And on Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus was seen taking on a biker-inspired look in several glamor shots for Gucci that were shared to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old hitmaker was pictured posing in front...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Tia Adeola Launches Ruffle Swimwear

Tia Adeola has expanded into swimwear with a range of ruffled, beach-ready offerings. The New York-based designer — known for her voluminous, frilled blouses and pants — applies her signature aesthetic to bikinis and bodysuits. String triangle tops in sandy beige and hot pink are trimmed with ruffles and paired with matching low-rise bottoms, accented with subtle ruching at the hips. A more experimental approach to resort wear, a mustard yellow bodysuit is crafted from boiled wool. The high-cut silhouette features flounced trimming and fastens with thick wool ties at the neck, back and hips.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock Collaborate on New Unisex Sandals

Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler have prolonged their partnership with another drop of unisex footwear that reimagines classic styles — the Arizona and Milano sandals — in new colorways. A continuation of the duo’s popular collaboration that released in the spring of 2020, the Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock Collection 2 preserves...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

You can’t go on an Instagram Story spree without catching a glimpse of Adam Selman Sports’s leopard print leggings or cropped hoodies these days. Lockdown life has made his workout wear both an essential (solid black French cut leggings) and a treat (sheer hot pink French cut leggings). The success of his “shred to bed” pieces has helped him expand into sleepwear and swimwear. Now, he’s thinking lifestyle.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear This Shirt Style Every Season of Every Year, and Now It's Super Trendy

If you see me soon, I'll probably be wearing a button-down shirt. But this is hardly a groundbreaking statement because so will everyone else. Oversize button-downs are a classic but in the past, they've seen more in line with a "preppy" aesthetic. Now people are incorporating them into outfits no matter what their aesthetic is. I, for one, am here for it and have been steadily adding to my button-down collection recently.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

We're in Love With Miu Miu's Chinese Valentine's Day Collection

Celebrating Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine’s Day (August 14), Miu Miu has released a special collection of garments and accessories for your date night outfit. The edit is highlighted with embroidered denim items including jackets and miniskirts adorned with luminous crystals. The range further includes a pink tweed jacket and trousers set, as well as a black-and-white cardigan for that chic look. Style your outfit with Miu Miu’s jewelry options such as the crystal pendant earrings, bracelet and hair clip. The house’s signature Matelassé handbag rounds out the collection in a pastel pink shade.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Get Ready for Date Night With CELINE's Chinese Valentine's Day Capsule

With Chinese Valentine’s Day approaching (August 14), CELINE has put together a special capsule collection dedicated to the upcoming holiday. The products in the range are perfect for any setting – whether you’re planning a romantic date night indoors or outside. Standouts include the Ava Bag in Triomphe Canvas dressed in a brand new red shade complemented with white hues. Elsewhere, the sports bra, which is made out of athletic cotton knit material, comes in a red and white striped pattern. You can wear this on its own with your go-to pair of light wash jeans and the CT-03 High Sneakers. Don’t forget to complete your look with the dangling gold earrings and necklace featuring hearts and the house’s Triomphe logo.
Apparelhypebeast.com

JJJJound Has Its Say on Dr. Martens’ Archie II Silhouette

After sparking rumors of a collaboration with an Instagram post earlier this year, JJJJound’s link-up with footwear stalwarts Dr. Martens has finally been unveiled. The Canadian label — which began as a compilation of inspiring imagery and harmonious design references back in 2006 — has partnered with the likes of New Balance, Vans and Reebok over the last few years, as well as a more recent accessories release with Japanese brand PORTER.
Designers & CollectionsEssence

TIER Releases A Collection Of Modern-Day Luxury Resort Attire That Will Have You Traveling In Style

Let’s all agree that the urge to go shopping before traveling is totally acceptable. Who doesn’t want to look their best before boarding a plane? We want to look fly!. If you’re looking to build onto your summer wardrobe, you may want to take a look at the new collection by TIER. Launching today, Project 4: TIER Island SS21 has everything you need to look your best.
Carshypebeast.com

Vans Alters its Signature Checkerboard Pattern for New Slip-On "Trapezoid"

Vans‘ quintessential checkerboard pattern has been one of the brand’s key design pieces since the late ’70s, and it’s been most prominently displayed on the Slip-On — a shoe first made famous by Sean Penn’s lovable slacker Spicoli in 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Now, however, Vans is tweaking its classic checkerboard squares to create a new Slip-On dubbed the “Trapezoid.”
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

I've Had This Prada Bag for 5 Years and It's Still the Quickest Way I Elevate an Outfit

The memory of the day I purchased my first big investment piece, a black, medium-sized Prada Saffiano Lux tote, definitely seems a little hazy these days, but I do remember what pushed me to finally take the plunge. I was working as an assistant fashion editor, writing about celebrity style — who wore what, why it worked, how to get the look, you know the drill — when I realized my own wardrobe was somewhat lacking. Nothing that I owned felt particularly special, and my closet was full of fast fashion finds that said more about fleeting trends than it did about my personal style. So, with a few extra dollars in my bank account, I scrolled on over to The Real Real, found a style I'd been eyeing for a while, and checked out before I could change my mind.
ApparelByrdie

We Can't Stop Wearing Exercise Dresses—These Are the 7 Best

Exercise dresses are trending—and for good reason. The usual tank and shorts or leggings are a well-worn standard, but the workout (and athleisure) game deserves some fresh style. Exercise dresses are made of the same sweat-wicking, stretchable material we know and love all while being flowy, breezy, and versatile. (Wear it alone for tennis or your evening walk, or dress it up with vintage denim and your favorite white sneakers for dinner and drinks.)

