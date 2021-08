American pole vaulter Sandi Morris’ quest for a second Olympic medal ended Monday on a rain-soaked runway after her pole broke and her hip flexor hyperextended. Morris, who was born in Downers Grove, made three more attempts despite the injury, but she barely made it off the ground and ended up writhing on the mat in obvious pain each time. After faltering on her third and final try, a tearful Morris hugged her fellow competitors and walked off the field with a medical team.