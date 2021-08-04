Colorado mandates masks for all at residential care facilities, vaccinated or not

Beginning Friday, August 6, Santa Barbara County Public Health is mandating the use of universal face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Public Health is closely monitoring case rates, and will be releasing a universal mandatory mask mandate in indoor settings only. The SBCPH HOO will be issued Wednesday, August 4, to be effective Friday, August 6 at 5:00 P.M. and will be available at https://publichealthsbc.org/. In all indoor Santa Barbara County businesses, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. Updated signage for businesses will be posted later this week at recoverysbc.org. At this time, social distancing is not required.