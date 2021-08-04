Colorado mandates masks for all at residential care facilities, vaccinated or not
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will now require staff, visitors and residents in residential care facilities to wear masks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the updated guidance on Tuesday night. It falls in line with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends indoor masking in areas where case transmission is surging.kdvr.com
