Gareth Bale has been included in Real Madrid's squad for their pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Austria on Sunday night. The Welshman had a publically strained relationship with former boss Zinedine Zidane, who often left him on the bench or out of Real's squad. Instead of sitting in the stands last season, Bale spent the campaign on loan at Tottenham in preparation for Euro 2020. He ran into a similarly glum manager in Jose Mourinho, but still ended the 2020/21 term with 16 goals in all competitions.