GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man found suffering from a gunshot wound later died at the hospital, according to the Greeley Police Department. GPD and Evans police officers were called to the 2000 block of 31st Street Road on a report of a man lying on the ground around 1 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.