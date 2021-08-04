Haleiwa’s Jordyn Barratt finishes 11th in inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition

Japan dominated the finals, but Jordyn Barratt was also part of Olympics history today in Tokyo, competing in the first-ever park division event of skateboarding. Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki won gold and silver at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Great Britain’s Sky Brown prevented a sweep by the hosts with a bronze-winning effort on her final run. Misugu Okamoto, also of Japan, would have likely medaled if not for a stumble at the end of an otherwise excellent last run.