Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haleiwa, HI

Haleiwa’s Jordyn Barratt finishes 11th in inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan dominated the finals, but Jordyn Barratt was also part of Olympics history today in Tokyo, competing in the first-ever park division event of skateboarding. Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki won gold and silver at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Great Britain’s Sky Brown prevented a sweep by the hosts with a bronze-winning effort on her final run. Misugu Okamoto, also of Japan, would have likely medaled if not for a stumble at the end of an otherwise excellent last run.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Haleiwa, HI
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Barratt
Person
Sakura Yosozumi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Skateboarding#Great Britain#Ariake Urban Sports Park#Banzai Skatepark#Sunset Beach Elementary#Waialua Middle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban

Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy