Woman identified after being killed in north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after a crash in north Phoenix on Tuesday night. Police say somebody driving a red Ford F-150 pickup truck with a passenger was heading south on 19th Avenue when they crashed into a car with four people inside that was turning left from Wahalla Lane, which is near Loop 101 Pima Freeway, around 5:15 p.m. Four adults were inside the car and they were taken to the hospital, police said. A 21-year-old woman later died. She was identified on Wednesday as Lola Hart. The two people in the truck were not hurt.