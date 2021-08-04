John Willis Kohl

John W. Kohl was born May 23, 1929 in McGregor, IA to Willis W. Kohl and Anna Zahn Kohl. He died August 1, 2021 at home in Sun City West, AZ. A passionate advocate for public education, John received a B.A. in education from the University of No. Iowa in 1951, an M.E. in 1962 and an Ed.D. in educational administration in 1967 from the University of Oregon. He began his teaching career in Bennett, IA in 1951. After a move to Oregon, he taught and coached before beginning graduate work and becoming a school superintendent at Alsea in 1957, a high school principal at Pleasant Hill in 1959 and high school principal at Clackamas HS in Milwaukie, OR in 1964. In 1967, he joined the graduate education faculty at Penn State where he also served as Director of the Center for Cooperative Research with Schools, Director of the Pennsylvania School Study Council, and Pennsylvania Director of the Appalachian Regional Education Laboratory. He was the first executive director of the National School Development Council.