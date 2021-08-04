Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles makes triumphant Olympic return with bronze on beam

Wrcbtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one chance left to win an individual medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles got it done. Over a week after withdrawing for the women's team contest after one rotation, then sitting out her next four individual finals, Biles returned to Olympic competition to compete in the balance beam event final. Biles, who had been dealing with a case of "the twisties" — a potentially dangerous condition in which gymnasts experience a disconnect between their mind and body when twisting through a air — performed a slightly modified routine to claim the bronze medal.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beam#Bronze#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
Celebritiespahomepage.com

Watch: Adorable baby lights up at Simone Biles cardboard cutout

When you’re in the presence of greatness, you just know. And for one adorable baby, it didn’t matter that greatness was actually just a cardboard cutout. On Sunday, TikTok user Anna Matthew posted a clip of her child riding in a shopping cart at the supermarket, smiling — seemingly in awe — at a cheery Simone Biles cardboard cutout atop a display.
Simone BilesHouston Chronicle

The physicist and the gymnast: A Q&A with Simone Biles

Physicist John Eric Goff of the University of Lynchburg submitted a series of questions to Simone Biles to judge the intuitive nature of what she accomplishes in gymnastics. Here are some of her answers. Q: Do you take the same number of steps on each vault?. A: Yeah. It has...
Sportskasu.org

Decorated Olympian Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal In Tokyo Olympics

After withdrawing from the Olympic Games last week, Simone Biles took home a bronze medal during her balance beam routine. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with NPR’s Leila Fadel about Biles’ comeback in Tokyo, Japan. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...
SportsDigital Courier

Simone Biles wins bronze in beam final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles has won the bronze medal in the balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 24-year-old gymnast decided to take part in the event after pulling out of the individual finals for the vault, floor and uneven bars last week due to mental health concerns and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air - and her determination to take on the 4-inch apparatus paid off as her routine bagged her third place on the podium alongside China's Chenchen Guan and Tang Xijing.
EntertainmentThe Suburban Times

Letter: Simone Biles Drops Her Feather

Submitted by Aaron Arkin. In Walt Disney’s animated feature, “Dumbo”, a baby circus elephant with unusually large ears becomes the subject of ridicule and is separated from his mother. The very name, “Dumbo” suggests someone with no voice or agency. But he is discovered by the local crows to be able to use his huge ears to fly, observing this occurs when he is sleeping and dreaming. Moved by his sad circumstances and lack of self-esteem, they convince him he can fly by resorting to subterfuge: giving him one of their tail feathers and telling him it is a magic feather that will enable him to fly.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....

Comments / 1

Community Policy