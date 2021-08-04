WATCH: Simone Biles makes triumphant Olympic return with bronze on beam

Submitted by Aaron Arkin. In Walt Disney’s animated feature, “Dumbo”, a baby circus elephant with unusually large ears becomes the subject of ridicule and is separated from his mother. The very name, “Dumbo” suggests someone with no voice or agency. But he is discovered by the local crows to be able to use his huge ears to fly, observing this occurs when he is sleeping and dreaming. Moved by his sad circumstances and lack of self-esteem, they convince him he can fly by resorting to subterfuge: giving him one of their tail feathers and telling him it is a magic feather that will enable him to fly.