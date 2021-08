I first learned about long COVID in August last year while reading an article. Back then, most people’s perspective on the virus was binary. You either lived through it, or you sadly did not. But these reports of long COVID threw some unsettling nuance into the picture. Five months on from their initial infections, many people were still sick. They were still coughing. They were still crippled with fatigue. They were even still experiencing fevers – and there was no sign of them getting better. The virus had changed them for the worse.