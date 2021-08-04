P.L.A.Y. Fact Sheet
P: 855.300.7529 / E: sales@petplay.com / W: petplay.com / SUPERZOO BOOTH 7339. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: As cat parents, we’re always seeking engaging toys to occupy our felines. Cats need interactive and solo playtime to stay healthy, and we love meeting that need with adorable toys that are also “Instagram-worthy.” With that in mind, we’ve added two new catnip-infused Kicker Toys to our Feline Frenzy Collection! Our Shrimp Purrito offers playful crinkly ingredients with a surprise tuggable shrimp, while our Tuna Baguette is off the hook with enticing new textures.petsplusmag.com
