Mac Lee: Infectious diseases from a dental perspective

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The delta variant of COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. back in March and is now the most prevalent strain of the virus. Following the CDC update that vaccinated people should be masking up again in some situations, doctors at Rochester Regional Health say the vaccine still protects against serious illness, but for those who are vaccinated who get infected, also known as a breakthrough case, the levels of the virus in their system is significantly higher than other strains, which means they are more likely to infect others.