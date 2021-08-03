Mac Lee: Infectious diseases from a dental perspective
Because dentists are around every germ in the world, we tend to build strong immune systems. In my 48 years of dentistry, I missed no more than three days of work. I started dental school in 1968 when no one wore gloves or masks. The only exception was in the oral surgery department while extracting teeth and working in pools of blood. Once graduated, away from the rules of dental schools, gloves were a pain to wear and in most dentists’ minds, an unneeded, expensive overhead.www.victoriaadvocate.com
Comments / 0