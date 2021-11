Susan Robinson-Cloete is a second-year on the field hockey team who plays forward and scored the winning goal in the last game of the season. After playing goalie her entire career before Oberlin, Susan was moved to forward for the first time in a field position. The game against Transylvania University was the team’s first win this year. Off the field, Susan is interested in studying Neuroscience and Spanish. Whether she’s volunteering in labs, playing as a forward on the field, or spending time with the team, Robinson-Cloete balances it all.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO