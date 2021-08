Flexen (10-5) picked up the win in Monday's 8-2 victory over the Rays, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out six. A five-run third inning by the M's gave Flexen all the run support he needed, as he tossed 71 of 113 pitches for strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season. The right-hander's return to North America after he spent 2020 in the KBO has been a resounding success, and he'll carry a 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.