Alexandria, VA

Alexandria City Public Schools to require masks for fall 2021

WUSA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. — This fall, Alexandria City Public Schools will be requiring masks for everyone inside all buildings and school vehicles regardless of vaccination status. According to a press release from the school board, the decision was made during a special called school board meeting and public hearing Tuesday evening. The hearing was originally planned to discuss the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Fund.

PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The party for the nation’s 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends. Former President Barack Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday bash set for this weekend at his Martha’s Vineyard home off the Massachusetts coast due to the surge of infections blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Spirit Airlines cancellations stretch into fourth day

Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights for the fourth straight day Wednesday as it struggles with widespread system outages, poor weather and staffing shortages. As of Wednesday morning, Spirit had canceled nearly 340 flights, or about half of its scheduled ones, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s after the airline canceled 61 percent of its Tuesday flights and 42 percent of its Monday flights. On Sunday, 60 percent of its flights were either canceled or delayed.
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

