Alexandria City Public Schools to require masks for fall 2021
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — This fall, Alexandria City Public Schools will be requiring masks for everyone inside all buildings and school vehicles regardless of vaccination status. According to a press release from the school board, the decision was made during a special called school board meeting and public hearing Tuesday evening. The hearing was originally planned to discuss the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Fund.www.wusa9.com
