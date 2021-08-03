Cancel
Rowing notes

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

Lisa Roman, featured in Sunday’s edition, is thought to be the first female Washington State graduate to claim an Olympic gold medal in rowing, but University of Washington grad Kristi Norelius began her college career at Wazzu and struck gold in the women’s eight at the 1984 Games at Los Angeles.

