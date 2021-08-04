Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire escaped from the center where he was recovering. Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.

