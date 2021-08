One week into training camp the Titans made a big addition bringing back 255 pound tight end Luke Stocker. It is Stocker’s second stint with the Titans after playing with them in 2017 and 2018 and to say he is thrilled to be back is probably putting it lightly. He and his family still have their home in Nashville, he is joining a team and system he knows and a team with a shot a legit shot at winning it all.