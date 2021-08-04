Cancel
Hopkinsville, KY

Trigg's Reynolds, County's Hunt lead locals at HGCC

By Bryan Edwards New Era Sports Editor
Kentucky New Era
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFive local teams traveled to Hopkinsville on Tuesday for the Hopkinsville boys’ Invitational and came away with good results all around. Another local came away with the win on Tuesday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club. After Conlee Lindsey won the girls’ tournament on Monday, it was Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds that came away with the win, beating Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill by one stroke for the championship.

