Sydney McLaughlin of the United States sets world record and wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin of the United States sets world record and wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

