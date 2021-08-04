Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:31:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 0.50 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Boulder County including the Left Hand Canyon burn scar. This includes the following streams and drainages Fourmile Creek and Left Hand Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#19 31 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban

Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy