Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:31:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 0.50 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Boulder County including the Left Hand Canyon burn scar. This includes the following streams and drainages Fourmile Creek and Left Hand Creek.