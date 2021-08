The New England Revolution (9-3-3; 30 pts.) defeated Inter Miami CF (2-8-2; 8 pts.), 5-0, in the first-ever meeting between the two sides on Wednesday night at DRV PNK Stadium. New England moves to the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings as the club posted its biggest margin of victory since 2014. Adam Buksa and Arnór Traustason each registered their first MLS braces, Carles Gil added his MLS-leading 11th assist, and Teal Bunbury logged his second goal of the season. The Revs defense allowed only one shot on target en route to its second consecutive clean sheet and fifth of the season.