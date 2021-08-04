Geophysical survey team investigating Fort Scott National Historic Site

Locomotive No. 12 (Tweetsie) Locomotive No. 12 — known affectionately as “Tweetsie” for the sharp tweet tweet of its whistle — was manufactured in 1917 and is the only surviving steam locomotive of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad. Tweetsie is a narrow-gauge locomotive that runs on a 36-inch-wide track, which allows the train to better maneuver the sharp turns and steep grades of the mountainous terrain where it once ferried passengers and cargo between Boone and Johnson City, Tennessee. Narrow it may be, but diminutive it is not: With its tender, this engine weighs in at a whopping 165,000 pounds! Locomotive No. 12 is now the main attraction of the Tweetsie Railroad theme park, which brings a taste of the Wild West to Blowing Rock. — Rebecca Woltz.