Geophysical survey team investigating Fort Scott National Historic Site
FT. SCOTT, Kan. – A geophysical survey is taking place in Fort Scott. We went to the fort to find out what exactly is being done. The team is from Lincoln, Nebraska. Specifically, the Midwest Archeological Center, which is part of the National Park Service. They’re here to survey the Fort Scott National Historic Site, with the help of some fancy tech. “Radiometers, electrical resistance, ground-penetrating radar, electromagnetic induction.” says Adam Wiewel with the Midwest Archeological Center.www.koamnewsnow.com
