Public Health

COVID long-haulers still impacted by virus months later

fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people have been battling the effects of the coronavirus for more than a year. We talked to some of these COVID long-haulers about how it's impacting their lives and the help that could be coming their way.

Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

COVID-19 survivors are three times as likely to report memory issues eight months later compared to those who test negative as researchers say virus is not a 'mild disease'

People who contract COVID-19 and are not hospitalized, are reporting cognitive issues eight months after infection, a new study finds. Researchers from Oslo University in Norway found 11 percent of people who had mild COVID-19 cases experienced memory problems eight months later. That's three times higher than people who tested...
ScienceMedical News Today

Long COVID: Epstein-Barr virus may offer clues

More than 95% of healthy adults have a “latent” or dormant infection of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a type of herpes virus. Illness and other stressors can reactivate the infection. Two very small recent studies have suggested reasons to explore the relationship between reactivation of the infection and the severity...
Public HealthWNCT

Eye scan could determine whether COVID patients will be ‘long haulers’

(StudyFinds.org) – “Long COVID” continues to confound doctors as patients still struggle with debilitating symptoms months after first being infected. A new study now suggests that COVID patients who could be long-haulers could be diagnosed by taking a close look at their eyes. Nerve fiber loss and an increase in key immune cells on the surface of the eye may be a way of identifying the long-term impact of the virus, say scientists.
Industryfox35orlando.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective for up to 6 months, company says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine remained 93% effective against symptomatic illness six months after the second dose, but amid the ongoing spread of the highly contagious delta variant, the company said it believes a booster dose will be necessary prior to the winter season. The company announced the findings...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Agoraphobic man, 33, who 'wanted to get Covid vaccination' but was too worried to leave the house dies in intensive care after nine-day battle with the virus

An agoraphobic man who would have got the Covid-19 vaccination but struggled to leave the house died in intensive care from the virus before he could get jabbed. Brendon Jones died at North Manchester General Hospital in Crumpsall earlier this month after battling coronavirus for around nine days. The 33-year-old,...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

COVID-19 lambda variant: What to know about the coronavirus strain

Health officials are keeping their eye on several COVID-19 mutations, including the lambda variant, which is starting to attract more attention — although not yet as much as the delta variant. The World Health Organization first officially identified the lambda variant, or C.37, on June 14, 2020, pointing to a...
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

COVID testing demand increases as cases continue to climb

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida is also seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. There are now over 11,000 patients across the state – an all-time high. It's enough to fill the University of Central Florida's basketball arena. Those numbers are driving up demand for COVID-19 testing. The...
Public Healthwcn247.com

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Three cases were confirmed in the city of 11 million people on Monday, its first non-imported cases in more than a year. China has largely curbed COVID-19 at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan. Since then, authorities have controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing. The current outbreaks have spread much more widely than previous ones. Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.

