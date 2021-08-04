Lafayette City Council votes to appoint chart commission to consider amending, abolishing consolidation
The Lafayette City Council voted Tuesday to appoint a charter commission to consider amending or repealing the home rule charter. The 4-1 vote came on the heels of a report presented Tuesday on the findings of the Protect the City Committee appointed by the City Council in March to study whether consolidation of some city and parish services in 1996 is serving the city of Lafayette.www.theadvocate.com
