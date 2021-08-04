Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette City Council votes to appoint chart commission to consider amending, abolishing consolidation

By CLAIRE TAYLOR
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lafayette City Council voted Tuesday to appoint a charter commission to consider amending or repealing the home rule charter. The 4-1 vote came on the heels of a report presented Tuesday on the findings of the Protect the City Committee appointed by the City Council in March to study whether consolidation of some city and parish services in 1996 is serving the city of Lafayette.

