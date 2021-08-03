Cancel
Simone Biles returns, wins bronze for balance beam

By Cole Johnson, CNN
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - After withdrawing from several competitions, 24-year-old star Simone Biles returned to the balance beam and took home another medal. Her performance marked the celebrated gymnast's return to the floor after she withdrew from most events during a disappointing showing during a team event last week. Biles,...

Simone Biles
