Santa Barbara, CA

Doctors urge patients to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
Doctors urge patients to get the vaccine as Delta variant spreads
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Chief Medical Officer spent the day trying to convince a third of his patients to get vaccinated.

Dr. Charles Fenzi said, "The vaccines are probably the best vaccines we have ever had in terms of their effectiveness even with the Delta variant."

Fenzi told his patients the people in the hospital right now are the unvaccinated.

"So, what we need to do is wear our masks, we need to social distance when we are in close quarters and we need to convince colleagues and family who have not gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated."

And don't forget to wash your hands, frequently.

Fenzi said it is the only way out of this.

The Delta variant has proven to be more contagious, and has been able to break through the vaccine, but the people vaccinated are not likely to get as sick or be hospitalized. They can, however, spread COVID-19.

It may not be what people want to hear on the eve of the Old Spanish Days fiesta. Organizers just made changes to prevent crowds from gathering.

Almost all of the flower girls rehearsing at the mission for Wednesday's Fiesta Pequena wore masks.

Only a small number of parents and a couple of vendors were on hand.

It's a blow for businesses that benefit from the usual events.

Carlitos Cafe Y Cantina is ready to make the best of the situation with its outdoor service.

Carlitos' Edwin Sanchez said, "It's a big weekend for everybody on State Street but thankfully we are going really well with our patio."

The owner decorated the patio with shiny pinatas.

Lunch guests enjoying margaritas and guacamole said they were disappointed.

Olivia Angles had hoped to enjoy the traditions with her son who she calls her "Fiesta baby."

Oscar is celebrating his fourteenth birthday and is hoping to still buy cascoron or holowed-out eggs filled with confetti to smash on his brother's head.

They plan to find others things to do due to some of the fiesta changes.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

