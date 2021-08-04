New Call of Duty Mobile Game Announced

During today's Activision Blizzard second quarter earnings call, the publisher revealed that a new mobile Call of Duty game is currently in development. Activision has created a new internal mobile studio, which will be working on the game alongside developers Beenox and Activision Shanghai. At this time, the publisher has not revealed any further information about the game, but the company also said that it believes there is an opportunity to connect the mobile "ecosystem" with the one on console and PC. It remains to be seen how this might work, but hopefully Activision will reveal additional information sometime soon.