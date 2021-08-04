My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Izuku's Class 1-A Savior

My Hero Academia has officially debuted Ochaco Uraraka's new hero costume with the newest episode of the fifth season! When the second cour of the anime's fifth season officially kicked off, it debuted with a new set of opening and ending themes that teased what we could expect to see with this next half of the season. Not only was it packed with our first looks at some major villains coming our way, but it also shared the first look at how the young heroes would be changing as they took on their mandatory work studies under the pro heroes.