Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Izuku's Class 1-A Savior

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia revealed Izuku Midoriya's Class 1-A savior with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has gotten off to an intense start for every character of the series as it all began with Izuku Midoriya revealing his and All Might's shared One For All secret to his former classmates and leaving U.A. Academy forever. Taking on the pressure of One For All entirely on his shoulders as he knows he needs to master it completely before All For One and Tomura Shigaraki make their move against him.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kohei Horikoshi
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Cliffhanger#Savior#U A Academy#Tomura Shigaraki#Faux 100 Percent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Season 2's Villain Daki to Life

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has brought Season 2's major villain Daki to life! Following the massive success of the anime's debut season and first feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga franchise is now continuing further with a full second season of the TV anime series. This new season will take Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma into an even more intense mission than they had faced in Mugen Train as they explore the mysterious Entertainment District for clues about a powerful upper rank demon hiding somewhere within it.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Anime Reveals The Horrible Truth Behind The Karma Mark

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode is a pivotal one in the larger Naruto saga. Boruto and his new Team 7 squad (Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki) were battling Boro, the most powerful (and sadistic) "Inner" from the Kara Organization, yet. Even though Team 7 broke their respective limits to take Boro apart (literally), the Kara enforcer went full Akira and transformed into a hulking monster that nearly crushed Boruto. Instead, Boruto manifested a strange new power and persona; in "Momoshiki's Manifestation" we finally learn what the mysterious Karma marks on Boruto and Kawaki are really all about - and it's a game-changer!
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Lights Up With Eri

My Hero Academia's fourth season introduced one of the most important figures in the franchise's history, Eri, whose Quirk was being used in order to help the villain Overhaul and his mobsters within the Yakuza, and one fan has highlighted the pint-sized powerhouse via some flashy Cosplay. Eri's Quirk, for those who need a refresher, gives her the ability to "rewind" targets, which gives her the power to heal wounds, eliminate Quirks, or even restore powers for those heroes or villains that have lost it in the past and fans can expect big things from her in the future of the franchise.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Debuts Ochaco's New Season 5 Costume

My Hero Academia has officially debuted Ochaco Uraraka's new hero costume with the newest episode of the fifth season! When the second cour of the anime's fifth season officially kicked off, it debuted with a new set of opening and ending themes that teased what we could expect to see with this next half of the season. Not only was it packed with our first looks at some major villains coming our way, but it also shared the first look at how the young heroes would be changing as they took on their mandatory work studies under the pro heroes.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Deku Takes A Stand In New My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Trailer

Toho Animation has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. This new trailer gives a more thorough look at the film, illuminates more plot details, shows off new characters, and offers a release date. A subbed version of the trailer by Shonenzup is also available on YouTube.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Disturbingly Brings All Might's Weak Form To Life

My Hero Academia has taken down All Might several pegs since he was first introduced in the Shonen series that has risen to new heights throughout the years, with the mentor to Midoriya losing some serious power following his titanic battle against All For One. Now only able to transform into his powered-up form for only a few seconds at a time, one fan has managed to bring the disturbing form to life using some pitch-perfect Cosplay that looks far more terrifying than most of the villains that we've seen appear in Kohei Horikoshi's franchise.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 105 Drops First Stills

My Hero Academia is well into its latest arc of season five, and fans are keeping a close eye on the Todoroki clan as such. After all, this new arc has put Endeavor in the spotlight as the top hero has taken Izuku on as an intern. And thanks to some new episode stills, fans can see things are about to get real tense for Shoto's family.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Todoroki Family Dinner With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator is celebrating the Todoroki Family dinner in Season 5's newest episode with a fun new sketch! Following a brief detour tying the events of the Endeavor Agency arc to the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie, the fifth season of the anime is now right back into the thick of things as the newest episode continues to explore Endeavor and how he's trying to make things right with the rest of his family. This leads to quite the awkward moment involving Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo as well, and the original series creator decided to celebrate.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Drops New Look at Kaminari

The upcoming third film in Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, might be focusing on the Three Musketeers in Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but there will be a role for several other members of Class 1A it seems as a new image has surfaced of Chargebolt entering the fray. Acting as one of the best friends to Bakugo, Kaminari is definitely the most electrified hero attending UA Academy, though the use of his Quirk can often come with some serious side effects as he becomes stupefied if he unleashes too much of his power at once.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Unleashes Boruto's Byakugan With a Dark Twist

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally unleashed Boruto Uzumaki's Byakugan, but with a surprisingly dark twist! The Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the anime's take on the Kawaki saga continues with the newest episode, and unfortunately we have finally gotten the real reason behind the arc's name. As we have seen Jigen and the members of Kara make their move, their focus on Kawaki and Boruto's Karma use has been one of the more intriguing mysteries of the fights thus far. Even teasing that the two of them would lead to a second Infinite Tsukuyomi, and now we have gotten the reason why.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Movie Teases Quirk Singularity Theory Villain Plan

My Hero Academia is teasing more of the mysterious Quirk Singularity Theory with the villains' plan in the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! The third film in the My Hero Academia franchise is getting ready for its premiere in Japan next month, and with its upcoming debut, we have gotten our fullest look at the new film yet thanks to a brand new trailer. This new trailer not only gave us a much better look at the new villains making their debut in the movie, but what they'll be after as well as they terrorize the entire world.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Artist Goes Wild with Mirko in Beachy New Sketch

Mirko hasn't been a big part of the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, but she did make an appearance in the earliest episodes of the latest saga, saving Endeavor and Hawks from the nefarious Dabi who was looking to burn them to a crisp. While the rabbit hero might not have a big role to play in the Shonen series' latest season, expect some major screen time for Mirko in the sixth season when the War Arc comes into focus, with the assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi sharing a new take on the high kicking crime fighter.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Reveals Naruto's Fatherly Pledge to Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Naruto Uzumaki's new fatherly pledge to Kawaki with the newest chapter of the series! The original manga series has been in a state of transition as following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, the characters are now dealing with a new status quo. Naruto and Sasuke have been weakened severely after the fight, and Boruto's in more danger of full Otsutsuki possession than ever, so Kawaki's been at a loss as to what he can help with considering he's still gripping with the fact that he no longer has a Karma power to help him fight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy