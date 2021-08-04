Dr. Ted Rooney, of Norwalk, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A Visitation with Ted’s Family will be on Sunday, August 8th beginning at 2 p.m. and concluding with a Rosary and Christian Wake Service at O’Leary Celebration of Life Center in Norwalk. Dr. Ted Rooney will lie-in-state beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, August 9th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Norwalk. To sign Dr. Ted Rooney’s on-line guestbook and to order flowers for the service please visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.