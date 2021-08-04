Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Game 2 7/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (49-47) will duel the Boston Red Sox (62-39) in Game 2 of a doubleheader collision at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Toronto will try to get back and even the series after a 4-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox in the series opener on Monday. After the loss, the Blue Jays dropped to fourth place in the AL East Division with 10.5 games behind first-place the Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays lost two matches in a row and four of their last five contests. Designated Hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded 32 home runs, 80 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .426, and a team-high batting average of .328 in leading Toronto. Shortstop Bo Bichette also posted a team-high 116 hits in leading the Blue Jays.