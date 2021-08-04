Bernie Sanders Pick Nina Turner Loses in Ohio Special Election Primary
Shontel Brown has beaten Nina Turner in the Democratic primary preceding the special election race in Ohio’s 11th congressional district. The House seat, vacated by Marcia Fudge when she was appointed housing and urban development secretary, represents a heavily Democratic district, and the primary will likely decide the race’s ultimate winner. Turner, a former state senator and surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), ran far left of Brown in a contest between progressives and moderates widely seen as a battle for control of the Democratic Party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigned for Turner, as did Sanders. Brown received the endorsement of the Congressional Black Caucus.www.thedailybeast.com
