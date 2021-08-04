Cancel
Ohio State

Bernie Sanders Pick Nina Turner Loses in Ohio Special Election Primary

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Shontel Brown has beaten Nina Turner in the Democratic primary preceding the special election race in Ohio’s 11th congressional district. The House seat, vacated by Marcia Fudge when she was appointed housing and urban development secretary, represents a heavily Democratic district, and the primary will likely decide the race’s ultimate winner. Turner, a former state senator and surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), ran far left of Brown in a contest between progressives and moderates widely seen as a battle for control of the Democratic Party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigned for Turner, as did Sanders. Brown received the endorsement of the Congressional Black Caucus.

TheDailyBeast

‘Swampiest Swamp Creature’ Mike Carey Wins Ohio Republican Primary

Mike Carey has won the Republican primary preceding the special election in Ohio’s 15th congressional district, the Associated Press projects. Carey claimed to be an “outsider” campaigning on behalf of “working class families,” but he worked for more than 20 years as an energy industry lobbyist and executive. Though a longtime Republican operative in Ohio criticized him as the “swampiest swamp creature” in an interview with The Daily Beast, Carey won Donald Trump’s endorsement. He said in a victory speech Tuesday, “Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.” Former Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican, vacated the seat in May in favor of the private sector. Carey will face off against state representative Allison Russo, who won the Democratic primary.
TheDailyBeast

Biden Administration to Announce New, Targeted Eviction Moratorium

President Joe Biden plans to announce a new eviction moratorium targeted toward counties with high rates of COVID-19, The New York Times reports. It will replace the previous CDC moratorium that expired Saturday, and it comes after days of hand-wringing between congressional Democrats and the White House. According to the proposed terms, the agreement would cover about 90 percent of renters for up to 60 days, though it has not been officially announced.
TheDailyBeast

Biden Thinks It Would Be ‘Tactically Stupid’ to Pressure Justice Breyer to Quit, Says Report

It seems the congressional Democrats who want 82-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire and make way for a younger successor aren’t going to get any help from the president. Axios reports that President Joe Biden has no plans to put pressure on Breyer to set out his plans for retirement, fearing that such a move would backfire. Citing sources close to the president, Axios reports Biden thinks a presidential pressure campaign on Breyer would “politicize and damage” the Supreme Court, and would be “tactically stupid” as Breyer may hold on for longer to prove that he wasn’t forced out by the White House. Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, told Axios that the timing of retirement in SCOTUS are “solely and entirely up to justices themselves.”
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin Wants Back in the Game, if God’s Cool With It

Before there was Donald Trump, there was Sarah Palin, a supernova who burst out of the 49th state onto the national scene in 2008 as John McCain’s choice for vice president. She ultimately lost to Joe Biden and returned briefly to her day job governing Alaska before quitting midway through her first term to tend to a family fractured by sudden fame.
TheDailyBeast

Boston Mayor Compares Vaccine Requirements to Slave Papers

Boston’s acting mayor compared showing proof of your coronavirus vaccine at a restaurant or gym to the identification papers of slaves or emancipated Black people in an interview Tuesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that gyms and restaurants there would soon require patrons to show proof of vaccination. But Boston’s Kim Janey, who became acting mayor when Marty Walsh departed to serve as U.S. labor secretary, said it was more important to encourage vaccination in vulnerable communities rather than erecting roadblocks. Asked for her response to de Blasio’s new rules, Janey said, “There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers... During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as, you know, what immigrant population has to go through here. We heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense. Here we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionally impact BIPOC communities… Instead, you want to lean in heavy with partnering with community organizations, making sure that everyone has access to the lifesaving vaccine.”
TheDailyBeast

RNC Official Called Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Mark of the Beast’ in Unhinged Blog Post

It’s one thing to secretly believe the coronavirus vaccine rollout heralds the arrival on Satan on Earth. It’s another for a top political office-holder to post that belief on their public blog. CNN’s KFile has been digging through the writings of Peter Feaman, a lawyer and Republican National Committee official from Florida, and the findings are pretty out there. In May, Feaman condemned COVID-19 vaccines as some kind of Satanic curse, warning that Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “wants her citizens to get the Mark of the Beast to participate in society.” In July, he compared the vaccine rollout to Nazi Germany, writing: “The Biden brown shirts are beginning to show up at private homes questioning vaccine papers.” According to CNN, Feaman also referred to the vaccine as a “false god.” He didn’t respond when CNN asked him to explain himself.

