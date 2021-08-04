Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Briahna Joy Gray: Voters are 'torn' over Ohio special election

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUTzK_0bH1rEsE00

Briahna Joy Gray, the former press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders ’s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, said voters in Ohio are “torn” over the special election to represent the state’s 11th Congressional District because of the influence from “outside corporate money” infiltrating the race.

Progressive Nine Turner, the former state senator who sprung to national prominence as a surrogate for Sanders’ presidential bids, is facing off against Shontel Brown, a local official with support from some of the party’s most known establishment figures, to fill the seat vacated by now-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge .

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday.

Gray said corporate money has influenced the “aggressive, high energy” nature of advertisements and the “back and forth” from candidates, leading the voters to be "torn."

Open Secrets reported last month that race was currently the most expensive special House election in 2021, with candidates raising more than $6 million.

“Throughout this race what we've seen is that the people on the ground are largely torn because of the kind of aggressive, high energy nature of these commercials and the back and forth between the candidates because of the influence of all of that outside corporate money,” Gray said during a Tuesday appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

She said she thinks the “real winner” in the race will be the candidate who “motivates” voters that are discouraged by the negativity on the campaign trail by focusing on their policy priorities.

“When I spoke to folks in the ground, I heard multiple times that people who maybe had reasons to like both candidates. One woman, you know, was in a prayer group with Shonte Brown’s, grandmother, but she was a Bernie supporter in the primary, said ‘you know what, I'm just gonna sit this out,’” Gray said.

“And so I think the real, the real, the winner here is going to be the person who motivates folks who are otherwise put off by some of the negativity in the race to go ahead and focus on what their policy priorities are and actually turn out today or in the earlier voter periods over the course of the past week or so,” she continued.

Watch part of Gray’s interview above.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

295K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Briahna Joy Gray
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

205K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated

Voter registrations for more than 205,000 Wisconsin residents have been deactivated after a routine effort by the state to keep voter rolls up to date. Deactivating voter registrations in Wisconsin is a routine practice, required by law every two years, as part of the state’s voter record maintenance, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The effort identifies individuals who have not voted in the previous four years and deactivates their registrations unless they want to remain on voter rolls.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP poised to give Biden huge political victory

Senate Republicans are about to hand President Biden a huge political victory by voting for a historic $1 trillion infrastructure package that the president can then tout as fulfilling a campaign pledge to restore bipartisanship in Washington. GOP senators and aides predict as many as 20 Republicans -- twice the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Five big questions as Jan. 6 panel preps subpoenas

Leaders of the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack say they can't let the August recess halt their work, and that they’re preparing to send a flurry of subpoenas to start gathering evidence. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarhty (R-Calif.) and staunch Trump defender Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are among...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump's Obamacare failure drives Biden on infrastructure

Former President Trump ’s failure to repeal The Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, likely drives President Biden ’s support for the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure deal. Biden knows the high price legislative failure can inflict on a presidency; he also knows he is not entirely accepted by his party’s ideological base. Both these warnings resonated from his predecessor’s Obamacare failure.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY assemblyman: Cuomo 'doesn't have the self-dignity to resign'

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) lambasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as lacking the "self-dignity to resign" following a report this week from the state attorney general that concluded he had sexually harassed multiple women and broken state and federal laws. "It's abundantly clear that this governor doesn't have the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence urges young conservatives to get COVID-19 vaccine

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday urged young conservatives to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country grapples with rising case counts amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "Now let me say this about the vaccine: I got the shot. My family got the shot. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy