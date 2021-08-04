Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

By IAN HARRISON
dailyjournal.net
 1 day ago

TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as...

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
George Springer
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Rafael Dolis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian#The Blue Jays#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Korean#Al#The White Sox#Rbi#Trainer S Room#Roster#The New York Yankees#Triple A Buffalo#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBCleveland News - Fox 8

Indians top Cardinals 7-2, with one of Reyes’ homerun drives almost hitting bicyclist

CLEVELAND (AP) — Some batters hit for the cycle. Cleveland Indians slugger Franmil Reyes nearly hit the cyclist. Reyes homered twice, including a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street next to the park, and Cleveland beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday.
MLBwcn247.com

Wainwright wins in 1st game at Cleveland, Cards top Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2. DeJong’s two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning put St. Louis ahead 3-2. Harrison Bader homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50. Wainwright went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory. This was the 33rd stadium he’s pitched in during regular-season play. José Ramírez homered for Cleveland, which has lost 16 of 23. Indians manager Terry Francona returned to the dugout after missing the previous two games with a head cold.
MLBneosportsinsiders.com

The Indians Win 7-2 and Split the Series with Cardinals

It was a beautiful afternoon in Cleveland as the Tribe hosted the Cardinals for game two of a short series. The Indians were looking to bounce back after losing game one last night 4-2. Zach Plesac was making the 14th start of the season. He gave up a run in...
MLBktvo.com

Indians top Cards 7 to 2

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling past on the street, and the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Reyes' leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in...
MLBSacramento Bee

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Indians

Cleveland Indians (52-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-49, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -209, Indians +176;...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Execute in Ryu's Home Debut

The Cleveland Indians are a .500 baseball team. They’re second in their division, but nine games out of the Central lead and 6.5 back of a playoff spot. The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays aspire to be more. Coming off a loss, with their ace on the mound, the Blue Jays...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indians snap Jays' win streak

TORONTO – Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays 5-2 Monday to snap Toronto's four-game winning streak. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border to Rogers Centre.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Hyun Jin Ryu fans eight as Blue Jays down Indians

Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs, Hyun Jin Ryu struck out a season-best eight batters and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 7-2 Tuesday night. George Springer had a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a double to help the Blue...
MLBsunny95.com

Blue Jays 7, Indians 2

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Indians 7-2. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Springer gets 4 hits, Matz wins as Jays beat Indians 8-6

TORONTO — George Springer had four hits, including the 42nd leadoff home run of his career, and Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 on Wednesday night. Springer connected on J.C. Mejia’s first pitch for his 13th homer of the season....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Joey Votto’s Brutally Honest Admission

Since it was discovered that the Houston Astros used technology to steal signs and give themselves an advantage during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, baseball lovers have blistered the franchise. With the return of fans to stadiums this year, the animosity towards the organization has lingered. But not everyone thinks...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Earns first win with Toronto

Richards (4-0) struck three batters out while allowing a hit over an inning, earning the win over the Mets on Saturday. Richards entered the fifth inning in a tie game with one out and runners on first and second base. He earned his first win with the Blue in his fifth appearance with his new team. Since joining Toronto, he's allowed just one run in 5.2 innings while striking out 11 batters. The 28-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA in and 52 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Game 2 7/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Game 2 7/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (49-47) will duel the Boston Red Sox (62-39) in Game 2 of a doubleheader collision at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Toronto will try to get back and even the series after a 4-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox in the series opener on Monday. After the loss, the Blue Jays dropped to fourth place in the AL East Division with 10.5 games behind first-place the Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays lost two matches in a row and four of their last five contests. Designated Hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded 32 home runs, 80 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .426, and a team-high batting average of .328 in leading Toronto. Shortstop Bo Bichette also posted a team-high 116 hits in leading the Blue Jays.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (50-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-40, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy