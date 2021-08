The Home Office has taken down its flawed online passport check service after it generated thousands of false negatives for children’s travel documents. Families with imminent holidays booked were wrongly informed by the government website that they would not be admitted to European Union countries. Many parents have told The Independent that the online system insisted their children’s passports had run out for the purposes of travel to the EU, even though it was clear they had many months to run.A London family hoping for a summer holiday in Cyprus were given spectacular “false negatives” for two of their children’s...