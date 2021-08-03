The Water Is A Brilliant Blue At The Arnolds Park Beaches, Refreshing Roadside Stops In Iowa

It’s been a super hot summer so far this year, and it’s not over yet! Make sure you know where to get a quick cool down next time the thermometer heads through the roof.

In Iowa, where better to cool off than at the roadside beaches at Arnolds Park on Iowa’s West Okoboji Lake, featuring some of the coolest, cleanest, purest, bluest water in the state? Both Arnolds Park beaches are free and easy to find if you haven’t visited them already.

In fact, you can’t miss the Arnolds Park Public Beach if you are traveling on Highway 71 in the Iowa Great Lakes region. It's just south of the bridge that crosses the waterway between East and West Okoboji Lakes, on the west side of the road at 389 North Highway 71 in Arnolds Park.

There is parking on either side of the road, and several dining choices are nearby. This beach is family-friendly and has restrooms near the parking area. This city beach does not have a lifeguard and alcohol is not permitted.

Traveling half of a mile south down Lakeshore Drive from the public beach will bring you to the Arnold’s Park Amusement Park Beach at 188-226 Park Place in Arnolds Park. The beach is right next to and in front of Bob’s Restaurant if you are looking to combine a hot dog, fries, and tavern or vanilla malt with your beach stop.

This beach is free even though it's located in and amongst the amusement park. There’s plenty to do at this beach, including a well loved beach volleyball court.

A grove of stately oaks provides welcome, refreshing shade here.

Learn more about Arnolds Park City Beach and Arnolds Park Amusement Park Beach at the Vacation Okoboji website here . Check out this article if you are interested in what else you can do while here. There’s a reason Iowans love Okoboji; these beaches offer a great way to get to know this great lake and to cool off in some of the bluest water in Iowa.

