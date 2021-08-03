Cancel
Iowa State

The Water Is A Brilliant Blue At The Arnolds Park Beaches, Refreshing Roadside Stops In Iowa

It’s been a super hot summer so far this year, and it’s not over yet! Make sure you know where to get a quick cool down next time the thermometer heads through the roof.

In Iowa, where better to cool off than at the roadside beaches at Arnolds Park on Iowa’s West Okoboji Lake, featuring some of the coolest, cleanest, purest, bluest water in the state? Both Arnolds Park beaches are free and easy to find if you haven’t visited them already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlG7Q_0bH1qmnR00
City of Arnolds Park, Iowa

In fact, you can’t miss the Arnolds Park Public Beach if you are traveling on Highway 71 in the Iowa Great Lakes region. It's just south of the bridge that crosses the waterway between East and West Okoboji Lakes, on the west side of the road at 389 North Highway 71 in Arnolds Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERdyh_0bH1qmnR00
Vacation Okoboji

There is parking on either side of the road, and several dining choices are nearby. This beach is family-friendly and has restrooms near the parking area. This city beach does not have a lifeguard and alcohol is not permitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jH7x_0bH1qmnR00
Dun Beaty / Google Maps

Traveling half of a mile south down Lakeshore Drive from the public beach will bring you to the Arnold’s Park Amusement Park Beach at 188-226 Park Place in Arnolds Park. The beach is right next to and in front of Bob’s Restaurant if you are looking to combine a hot dog, fries, and tavern or vanilla malt with your beach stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihaYj_0bH1qmnR00
Vacation Okoboji

This beach is free even though it's located in and amongst the amusement park. There’s plenty to do at this beach, including a well loved beach volleyball court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wM0yR_0bH1qmnR00
Arnolds Park Amusement Park

A grove of stately oaks provides welcome, refreshing shade here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1SqS_0bH1qmnR00
Arnolds Park Amusement Park / Facebook

Learn more about Arnolds Park City Beach and Arnolds Park Amusement Park Beach at the Vacation Okoboji website here . Check out this article if you are interested in what else you can do while here. There’s a reason Iowans love Okoboji; these beaches offer a great way to get to know this great lake and to cool off in some of the bluest water in Iowa.

The post The Water Is A Brilliant Blue At The Arnolds Park Beaches, Refreshing Roadside Stops In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Iowa

Only In Iowa

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Iowa is for people who LOVE the Hawkeye State. We publish one Iowa article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
